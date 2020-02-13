|
DALLAS - Konner Lane passed away in the embrace of family on January 31, 2020. Konner Lane was born on September 19, 2012. He is survived by his parents and his little brother who was also his best bud. Despite his short time here, he was deeply loved and brought such joy to those around him. No matter the circumstances or the challenges, he was always so happy and uplifting. Konner Lane will forever be loved and missed. Heaven definitely gained a one-of-a-kind angel. Fly high son. We all love you! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 13, 2020