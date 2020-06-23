Lacoda Roy Nelson
ODESSA - Lacoda Roy Nelson, age 31, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on June 18, 2020 in Odessa, TX.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.

Lacoda was born March 29, 1989 to Marika C. Nelson and Mark E. Nelson in Phoenix, Arizona. He married Kirsten N. Nelson on May 11, 2012 in Odessa, TX.

Lacoda was an amazing father, wonderful husband and a great friend. He would do anything to help the people he loved. He truly was an all-around amazing person. He loved guns, motorcycles, trucks, loud music and having BBQ's. He was an amazing cook and did his absolute best and gave his all in everything he did.

Lacoda is preceded in death by his little brother, Shard F. Guevara; his grandmother, Betty Jo Nelson and grandfather, Donald F. Nelson.

He is survived by his loving wife Kirsten N. Nelson; his children, Logan R. Nelson, age 3, Elena N. Nelson, age 1; his parents, Mark E. Nelson, Marika C. Nelson; sisters, Ayanna J. Nelson, Taylor H. Roberts; grandmother, Kimberly J. Pike; grandfather, Mickey G. Pike and so many of his amazing and loving friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
