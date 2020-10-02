1/1
LaQuita Montgomery
1933 - 2020
ODESSA, TEXAS - LaQuita Montgomery, 87, of Odessa passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Odessa. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life with visitation from 12:00 - 1:30 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at McNett Funeral home followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM at the Andrews Old Cemetery. Interment will follow. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, visitation, service details and family pictures or videos. LaQuita was born on July 21, 1933 in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Albert "Ruben" Braden and Juanita Sampley Braden. She married the love of her life, Alton Montgomery, on June 17, 1951 in Seminole, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Odessa. LaQuita became a Christian at the age of 14 and was an avid Bible reader. She loved the Lord and was a strong witness as she traveled through life. She taught Sunday School and GA's. She graduated third in her class from Seminole High School. LaQuita took pilot lessons. She loved to work in her yard and had a special gift for growing roses. She could be found riding around Andrews in the 70's on her moped. Early in her professional life she worked as a dental assistant. LaQuita retired from Ector County District Clerk's office.

LaQuita was preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Ruben" and Juanita Braden, stepfather Pleasant Arnold Morgan and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Alton Montgomery of Odessa, Texas, son, Terry Montgomery and wife Jessie of Odessa, Texas, daughters, Linda Sue Montgomery of Pflugerville, Texas and Lori Denise Tonkin and husband Bob of Odessa, Texas, sisters, Albernita White and husband Carl of Abilene, Texas and Margaret Green and husband Reverend Robert "Bob" Green of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Odessa American on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
McNett Funeral Home
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Andrews Old Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McNett Funeral Home
705 N Main St.
Andrews, TX 79714
432-524-5809
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

October 1, 2020
Precious friend since about 6th grade. A true daughter of The King. Kind, compassionate and faithful.
A wonderful child of God. Always loved her. May the Angels come to greet her and lead her home to Paradise......
Marilyn McReynolds
Friend
October 1, 2020
I remember her as a very sweet lady with a beautiful smile & big heart. Prayers for her family,
Paul & Kim Burk (Funk)
Kimberly Burk
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
I love you with all of my heart mama. Your were always so nice to me and never ever treated me wrong and always treated me with love. I know your in a better place now. I can’t wait to reunite with you in Heaven some day
Fly High Mama
Jordan Saldana
Grandchild
September 30, 2020
I have known LaQuita for 40 years. My mom and dad were friends with them in Andrews.
Laquita was beautiful inside and out
Love to Alton Terry Linda and Lori
Ann Gaines
Friend
September 30, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss! May God’s Grace help you through this difficult time! Prayers for the Family!
David Gee
Friend
