ODESSA, TEXAS - LaQuita Montgomery, 87, of Odessa passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Odessa. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life with visitation from 12:00 - 1:30 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at McNett Funeral home followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM at the Andrews Old Cemetery. Interment will follow. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com
for obituary information, visitation, service details and family pictures or videos. LaQuita was born on July 21, 1933 in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Albert "Ruben" Braden and Juanita Sampley Braden. She married the love of her life, Alton Montgomery, on June 17, 1951 in Seminole, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Odessa. LaQuita became a Christian at the age of 14 and was an avid Bible reader. She loved the Lord and was a strong witness as she traveled through life. She taught Sunday School and GA's. She graduated third in her class from Seminole High School. LaQuita took pilot lessons. She loved to work in her yard and had a special gift for growing roses. She could be found riding around Andrews in the 70's on her moped. Early in her professional life she worked as a dental assistant. LaQuita retired from Ector County District Clerk's office.
LaQuita was preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Ruben" and Juanita Braden, stepfather Pleasant Arnold Morgan and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Alton Montgomery of Odessa, Texas, son, Terry Montgomery and wife Jessie of Odessa, Texas, daughters, Linda Sue Montgomery of Pflugerville, Texas and Lori Denise Tonkin and husband Bob of Odessa, Texas, sisters, Albernita White and husband Carl of Abilene, Texas and Margaret Green and husband Reverend Robert "Bob" Green of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.