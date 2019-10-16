Home

Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home
1503 South Gaston
Crane, TX 79731
(432) 558-2525
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home
1503 South Gaston
Crane, TX 79731
Larry Gene Wagner


1952 - 2019
Larry Gene Wagner Obituary
ODESSA - Larry Gene Wagner was born February 18, 1952 in Crane, TX to Norman and Lawanda Wagner. He was the youngest of 2 sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Lawanda and only brother Art Wagner.

He is survived by his kids, Lindsey Wagner, TJ, Heather, Ethan and Averi Wagner, Lee, Krystal, Skylar and Colt Wagner all of Odessa.

His only nephew Matt, his wife Susan and children Claire and Matt Jr. Wagner of Charlotte, TX, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Larry was an outstanding athlete in Crane, TX. He could tell you all about high school sports, mostly Crane. He worked for the United States Postal Service and retired from there after 32 years. He loved to hunt and fish and was a die-hard Mojo fan. Larry was an old-fashioned redneck with a big heart. Always willing to help anyone. He loved his kids and always made sure they knew it.

Larry is finally at peace in heaven with his parents, brother, and his best bud George Bullard. In Larry's honor please wear camo clothing to his service.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2pm at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home in Crane, TX with Pastor Matt Wilson officiating.

In leu of flowers you may make donations to the Humane Society of Odessa (www.odessahumanesociety.org)
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 16, 2019
