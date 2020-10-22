1/1
Larry Wayne Askew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Larry Wayne Askew, 76, of Odessa, passed away on October 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm Sunday, October 25 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road in Odessa. Larry was born in Borger, Texas to Andrew and Bernice Askew on June 29, 1944. He married Jennifer Bly on September 4, 1966. He attended Tarleton State University and graduated from East Texas State University after a journey through the jungles of Vietnam for the United States Army. During his tour, Larry received multiple decorations, most notably a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Larry and Jennifer lived on a farm in Greenville, TX before moving to Odessa in 1978. They found a church home at Parker Heights Christian Church and later at Grace Christian Fellowship. Larry worked for several different companies in Odessa, the last being J-Mac Sales. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Bernice Askew, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Larry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Askew; daughter Laura Conrad and husband Jim; daughter Leighann Lopez and husband Luis; sister Sandra LaBaume and husband Ronnie; brother-in-law Billy Bly and wife Karen; sister-in-law Marilyn Jones and husband Tim; brother-in-law Scott Forbess and wife Kara; grandchildren Sam Conrad Turner, Connor Conrad, Shepard Conrad; Loralei Lopez, Livi Lopez; Lia Lopez and Luis Alec Lopez; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Grace Christian Fellowship building fund at www.graceodessa.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved