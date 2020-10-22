ODESSA - Larry Wayne Askew, 76, of Odessa, passed away on October 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm Sunday, October 25 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road in Odessa. Larry was born in Borger, Texas to Andrew and Bernice Askew on June 29, 1944. He married Jennifer Bly on September 4, 1966. He attended Tarleton State University and graduated from East Texas State University after a journey through the jungles of Vietnam for the United States Army. During his tour, Larry received multiple decorations, most notably a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Larry and Jennifer lived on a farm in Greenville, TX before moving to Odessa in 1978. They found a church home at Parker Heights Christian Church and later at Grace Christian Fellowship. Larry worked for several different companies in Odessa, the last being J-Mac Sales. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Bernice Askew, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Larry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Askew; daughter Laura Conrad and husband Jim; daughter Leighann Lopez and husband Luis; sister Sandra LaBaume and husband Ronnie; brother-in-law Billy Bly and wife Karen; sister-in-law Marilyn Jones and husband Tim; brother-in-law Scott Forbess and wife Kara; grandchildren Sam Conrad Turner, Connor Conrad, Shepard Conrad; Loralei Lopez, Livi Lopez; Lia Lopez and Luis Alec Lopez; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Grace Christian Fellowship building fund at www.graceodessa.com
