|
|
ODESSA - Longtime Ector County resident, Mary LaRue Ferguson Hart, age 81, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Odessa, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM in Odessa, Texas, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel (6801 E. Business 20) with brother-in-law, Clydell Chapman, officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
LaRue was born December 12, 1937, to Thurlow Henry Ferguson and Norma Bell Robertson-Ferguson in Slaton, Texas. She attended Slaton public schools. At age 15, she married the love of her life, Cecil Henry Hart, at the Church of God in Slaton, Texas, on November 22, 1953. She was a homemaker, and the couple immediately moved to Midland then to Big Spring where they welcomed their son, Savoy Hart. Once they moved to San Angelo, their second son, Jayson Hart, was born. Finally settling down, the couple made Odessa their home in 1971. Her priority as a wife and mother was to raise her children and keep her home. However, as her children grew, she took on the role of business manager for her husband's business, American Muffler Shop. After the business was sold, she began working full-time for Ector County ISD in the food services department where she later retired in the mid-1990s. She spent her retirement years cooking and baking for friends and family, and when grandchildren came along, she took on her favorite role, Nanny. She spent many years caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren, and she will be dearly missed.
As a young lady, LaRue professed her faith in Jesus Christ and lived the rest of her life for Him. She was a member of the Church of God and enjoyed attending church, singing, and cooking and baking for events. Her award-winning pies drew people from miles around. LaRue was a very social woman who enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and playing countless games of Rook.
She is preceded in death by her father, Thurlow Henry Ferguson, and her spouse, Cecil Henry Hart.
Survivors include her mother, Norma Ferguson of San Angelo; two sons and daughters-in-law, Savoy and Julie Hart of Odessa, Jayson and Amanda Hart of Odessa; grandchildren, Trevor Ethan Hart, Haley Miracle Hart, and Hagen Henry Hart; two sisters, Charlotte Tounget of Bronte and Lynora Bowers of Canyon Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Garden and Funeral Home.
To send the family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 22, 2019