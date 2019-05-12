ODESSA - Laura Dean Taylor, 85, of Odessa, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. She was born in Rogers New Mexico to William and Bessie Hayter on November 18, 1933.



Laura Dean Hayter and Gilbert Duane Taylor were married in June of 1951. Laura was known as Deanie by all that loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents William (Archie) Hayter and Bessie Hayter. Brothers R.L. Hayter, Donald Hayter, Claude Hayter and sisters, Doris Hayter, Bernice Coudding, and Viola Martin.



She is survived by daughters Christine Griggs and Gerald Griggs, spouse; daughter Vicki Chambers and Alan Chambers, spouse. Three grandchildren, Colby N. Dodson grandson, Alison Smith granddaughter and spouse Trent Smith, grandson Eric Chambers and spouse Liz Chambers. Two great grandchildren, Ava Smith and Isaac Chambers. Sisters, Amy Lampley, Shirley Weddle, and Dot Upton, along with, 52, 1st, 2nd, 3rd generation nieces and nephews.



Memorial services to follow at a later date. The family wishes to thank Martinez Funeral Home, Star Hospice, and Minister Mike Bartlett. Memorials may be given to the . Published in Odessa American on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary