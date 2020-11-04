1/1
Laura Hinesly Pool
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Laura Pool, age 76, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on Friday, May 26, 1944 in Carlsbad, NM to the late Richard and Bonnie Hinesly. She graduated from Permian High School in 1962.

Laura loved everyone and everyone loved her. She married David Pool August 1, 1961 and they enjoyed their marriage for 59 years. Laura was a great mother and wife. She was a musician and loved music. She was an artist, great cook, seamstress, dental assistant, teacher, soul-winner, prayer warrior, encourager, friend, advisor and sweetheart, not to mention a million other things. Laura loved fried catfish, corn dogs and tater tots. She loved roses and could ask more questions than the FBI. By the way, she once put chewing gum in David's arm pit and hit his Aunt Wanda in the face with a pie!

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her beloved husband: Joseph "David" Pool; sons: Joseph Jr. and wife Sally, Jimmy and wife Cindy, John and wife Shannon; brothers: James Hinesly and wife Sandra and Don Hinesly and wife DJ; grandsons: John Jr., Tyler, Jacob, Gary and wife Tarin, Brody, and Kolby; granddaughters: Courtnee, Kayla, Aubrea, Chelc and Rita; and great-grandchildren: Harper, Barret, Trip and Abigail.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Linda Simpson.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Crescent Park Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Crescent Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 29, 2020
Dear David and Family, I just learned of Laura's passing. My heart breaks for each one of you. She was such a sweet, kind woman, full of the love of Jesus. It showed in her face and actions. Webbie and I have been blessed by having known her for so many years. My prayer is for God to comfort and strength you. Much love to a Precious Family. Joylyn
Joylyn Russell
Friend
October 24, 2020
To David and Family, sending prayers for your comfort and strength I have so many sweet memories of how Laura ministered to me so many years ago as a new Mom and her friendship through the years I was raising my children in Odessa. She was such a good role model for me. Will never forget her always having that sweet smile of hers. She and Jesus have so much to talk about now. And what a reunion shes having with family.
Love and Prayers,
Glenda Slocumb Gooldy
Glenda Gooldy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved