ODESSA - Laura Pool, age 76, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on Friday, May 26, 1944 in Carlsbad, NM to the late Richard and Bonnie Hinesly. She graduated from Permian High School in 1962.
Laura loved everyone and everyone loved her. She married David Pool August 1, 1961 and they enjoyed their marriage for 59 years. Laura was a great mother and wife. She was a musician and loved music. She was an artist, great cook, seamstress, dental assistant, teacher, soul-winner, prayer warrior, encourager, friend, advisor and sweetheart, not to mention a million other things. Laura loved fried catfish, corn dogs and tater tots. She loved roses and could ask more questions than the FBI. By the way, she once put chewing gum in David's arm pit and hit his Aunt Wanda in the face with a pie!
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her beloved husband: Joseph "David" Pool; sons: Joseph Jr. and wife Sally, Jimmy and wife Cindy, John and wife Shannon; brothers: James Hinesly and wife Sandra and Don Hinesly and wife DJ; grandsons: John Jr., Tyler, Jacob, Gary and wife Tarin, Brody, and Kolby; granddaughters: Courtnee, Kayla, Aubrea, Chelc and Rita; and great-grandchildren: Harper, Barret, Trip and Abigail.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Linda Simpson.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Crescent Park Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
.