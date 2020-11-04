To David and Family, sending prayers for your comfort and strength I have so many sweet memories of how Laura ministered to me so many years ago as a new Mom and her friendship through the years I was raising my children in Odessa. She was such a good role model for me. Will never forget her always having that sweet smile of hers. She and Jesus have so much to talk about now. And what a reunion shes having with family.

Love and Prayers,

Glenda Slocumb Gooldy

