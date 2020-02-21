|
ODESSA - Laura Lee Long of Odessa Tx passed away February 16, 2020
at the age of 53. She was born on March 19, 1966 and lived in Odessa most of her life. But had fond memories of where she lived part of her youth in Timberon, NM. Her passion was fast cars, motorcycles and racing. She was known in the community for her accounting services and taught for years at Odessa College. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on February 16, 1991. Everyone knew her as a fun, loving, kind and generous person. Her children were her world and was a mom to many. Laura is preceded in death by her mother Sharon Carter and grandmother Billie Pippin. She is survived by her father Donald Carter (90) and husband of almost 25 years Brian Long (56) her children Adam Kennedy (31), Devon Carter (30) and spouse Amanda Carter (32), Justin Long (33), and Wateka Long (32). Celebrating her legacy are her siblings Nancy Portwood of Odessa, Brenda Tompkins and spouse Rod Tompkins of Washington, Shirley McBee and spouse Keith McBee of Odessa, Mike Pippin and spouse Patty Pippin of Midland, and Bobby Carter and spouse Karen Carter of Missouri, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends that loved her dearly. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (321 Adams Ave; Odessa, TX) at 2:00 PM with Daniel Mortimer officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 21, 2020