Laura Louise "Pat" Burchett
BRADY - Laura "Pat" Louise Burchett, 86, of Brady, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Brady, Texas. She was born in Sanderson, Texas to Martin and Claira (Bode) Bodkin on February 24, 1934. Laura married R.N. Sanders June 29, 1952 Mr. Sanders passed away in 1979, Later in the fall of 1981 she married Harold Burchett. Mr. Burchett passed away in 2002.

Ms. Burchett was a resident of McCulloch County for seven years, and before that she had lived in Odessa, Texas for sixty plus years. Laura was a fabulous seamstress, loved to travel. Her daughters described her as very "Independent" on more than one occasion saying I'm over 80 years old and I will do it if I want to.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, R.N. Sanders, and Harold Burchett, three brothers, and three sisters.

Laura is survived by a son, Robert Sanders and wife Leesa of Houston, Texas, three daughters, Nancy Cooper and husband Preasley of Rochelle, Texas, Debbie Fowler and husband Mike of Odessa, Texas, and Laura Edgerton and husband Billy of Timor-Leste, Southeast Asia, grandchildren Michael Faulkner and wife Rebecca, Dr. Marcus Faulkner and wife Amy, Crystal Meyer and husband John, James Sanders, Haley Whitehead and husband Kevin, and Carley Dickenson and husband Logan, five great-grandchildren, special cousin Ludie Capps.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.

Please view Ms. Burchett's memorial at www.heritagefuneralhome.com

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Homes Of Texas Inc
300 N Bridge St
Brady, TX 76825
(325) 597-1977
