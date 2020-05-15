ODESSA - Laurie Blair went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Laurie was born on April 16, 1959 in Atlanta, Georgia to William Lewis and Jean Lewis. She graduated from Baylor University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a nurse for 37 years. She worked primarily in Labor and Delivery. She loved all of the mothers and children she worked with. Her patients and coworkers spoke of her kindness and diligence. She was a wonderful cook and hostess, and loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She was always ready to welcome people into her home and to her table. She was an amazing mother who always went above and beyond for her children. She was an adoring grandmother to her seven grandchildren. They were one of the great joys of her life and she never ceased to show them how much she loved each of them. She is survived by her four children and her two daughters-in-law: Rachel Bush, Matthew and Allison Blair, Mark Blair, and Jacob and Isabella Blair. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Addison Bush, Parker Bush, Jack Bush, Presley Blair, Callan Blair, Ryker Blair and Ava Blair. She is preceded in death by her parents William Lewis and Jean Lewis. She was a light to everyone she met. Her love, peace and sense of humor will live on through her family. Laurie, you will be greatly missed. We all look forward to the day we will see you again. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 15, 2020.