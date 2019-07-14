ATLANTA, GA - Laurisa Marie Aguirre, age 25, passed from this unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. She was born Tuesday, April 2, 1994 in Odessa, TX to Valentin Christopher Sanchez III and Lydia Sophia Esparza.



Laurisa loved being beautiful. She took pride in the way she looked and was very classy. She was an amazing mother and she loved being with her family. She enjoyed shopping and wearing makeup. Laurisa loved spending time with her dad. She enjoyed music. She was a loving person and was kind and compassionate to everyone she came across. Laurisa was beautiful inside and out.



Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Alberto Rojas Garcia, Jr.; son: Alberto Garcia Sanchez III; daughter: Destiny Leahn Garcia; parents; sisters: Katie and Kaitlin Sanchez; grandmothers: Ester Samaniego and Lydia Esparza; great-grandparents: Adan & Hela Matta; niece: Lauren; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.



She is preceded in death by her grandfather.



Funeral Services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



"My sweetheart, I love you for millions of reasons, but the world must know I chose you because set a standard of excellence. Many have no examples of what excellence looks like, you were created to live a life that displays higher standards. Rissy, it's time to bless me with our plans and let me continue our family love. I love you always." -Albert Published in Odessa American on July 14, 2019