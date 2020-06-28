ODESSA - LaVada Patsy Haupt, 89, of Odessa, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 5, 1930 in Runnels County, TX to the late Ollie (Cummings) and Henry Seals.She married Ernest H. Haupt on April 20, 1949 and was a loving and devoted wife. LaVada worked as the supervisor for the Winter's school cafeteria for 25 years. She loved the staff and children that came into her life throughout her years there. She moved to Odessa in 1985 to be closer to family and joined the Northside Senior Center. She was a proud member and rarely missed a day. She loved to socialize with her longtime friends at the center. She enjoyed quilting, Avon, and spending time with family and friends. She always had a smile for everyone she met. LaVada was fiercely independent and beautifully strong willed. A devoted Lutheran, she loved Christ and was an example for Christian morals and faith.LaVada is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ernest H. Haupt; parents, Henry & Ollie Seals; sisers, Ollie Holt, Pearl Calvert and Joy Steelman; and brother, L. D. Seals.Survivors include her nephews, Barney Smith & wife Jan, Sonny Seals, Jeff & Chad Smith, Dillon Thompson, and Kodie Caswell; and nieces, Shirley Hall, Heather McKenzie & husband Wendall and Corrie Roper.The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Frank Wilson with Pastor Eric Stadler officiating. For everyone's safety, masks are required at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 PM at Lutheran Cemetery in Winters, TX with Pastor Allan Brakke officiating.