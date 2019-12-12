|
STEPHENVILLE - Almighty God, in His infinite wisdom and mercy, has called LaVerna Ruth Constien Ramming, 92, of Stephenville, home to heaven Friday, December 6, 2019. LaVerna was a baptized child of God and confirmed in her faith at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hinton, Oklahoma. LaVerna remained His faithful servant throughout her life. She witnessed her strong faith daily and was an active participant in various groups: Braille Bible Books, church organist, altar guild, designing church banners, teaching Sunday School, AAL Lamplighters and Laborers for Christ. Her strong faith is an enduring example for her children.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, December 13th at Faith Lutheran Church in Stephenville with Pastor Ed Auger officiating. Burial will follow at Erath Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be 4:30 to 6:00 PM Thursday, December 12th at Stephenville Funeral Home.
LaVerna was born October 6, 1927, in Hinton, Oklahoma, to Otto and Martha Johnson Constien. She married Kenneth D. Ramming June 6, 1948, in Hinton. LaVerna grew up on a farm in this small community and after graduating from high school she trained as an LVN and worked at hospitals in Hinton and Anadarko. She and Kenneth owned a restaurant; and she also worked for the Hinton Record as a proofreader. The family moved from Hinton to Odessa, Texas in 1958. LaVerna was a professional seamstress and active member of Redeemer and Emmanuel Lutheran Churches. In 1999, they moved to Georgetown, Texas where they were members of Faith Lutheran. At the age of 88 in 2015, she and Kenneth moved to Stephenville. LaVerna is a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stephenville.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; her children, Linda and her husband George Leitner of Galveston, Texas; Wayne and wife Carolyn Ramming of Columbus, Georgia; Arnold and wife Cindy Ramming of Stephenville, Texas; and Howard Ramming of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Amy, Lucas, Joshua, Rachel, Rebecca, and Ryan; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Verlene Ayers of Greenville, South Carolina; Arvella Calder of New Braunfels, Texas; brother, Larry Constien of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and sister-in-law Barbara Constien of Anadarko, Oklahoma.
LaVerna was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Virgil, Marvin and Leonard Constien.
Memorials may be sent to Legacy Deo @ 7900 East Highway 290 Austin, TX. 78724 In the memo line indicate: Ramming Endowment (university scholarship for Lutheran seminary students) Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 12, 2019