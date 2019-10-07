|
ODESSA - LaVerne (Whiteside) Clark died peacefully at Madison Medical Resort in Odessa, Texas, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the age of 87.
LaVerne is survived by her son Randy Clark and daughter-in-law, Sheila, of Odessa, Texas. Grandchildren include: Jeremy Clark and his significant other, Kylie Spurgeon, of Addison, Texas; Robert Hisaw and wife, Lisa, of Odessa, Texas; Cody Hisaw and wife, Erin, of Midland, Texas; and Matt Bouzek and wife, Christy, of Diana, Texas. Great- grandchildren include Brett Clark of Del Rio, Texas; Kloee Bouzek of Diana, Texas; Emily Britt of Marshall, Texas; and Kami and Braden Hisaw of Midland, Texas.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, son Ronnie Clark, and granddaughter Kandice "Kandi" Clark.
LaVerne was born August 31, 1932, in Big Spring, Texas, to O.B. Whiteside and Jackie Tolle Whiteside. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1952 and married her former husband, Charlie Clark of Monahans, Texas. After moving to Monahans, LaVerne was a bus driver for the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District for 14 years. At various times she owned a beauty shop, worked in banking, worked at Pat Walker, worked for Terk Distributing and finished her career as a therapy assistant at Sagebrush Physical Therapy, where she made many friends. She was a 4-H leader and volunteer in Monahans for over 10 years. Her family remembers her as a kind, caring, witty and fun-loving mother who encouraged them to be anything they wanted to be. She always stood beside them no matter what. She was their rock. She loved life itself and lived it to the fullest. She was most passionate about her family, and her love had no boundaries. She attended Crossroads Fellowship church in Odessa, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas. Rev. Larry Hood will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Laverne's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ward County Extension & 4-H, 3600 S. Stockton Ave # J, Monahans, Texas 79756. The family would like to thank the administrator, nurses and staff of Madison Medical Resort and the nurses and caretakers with Home Hospice of Odessa. We would also like to thank her special friend and roommate, Billie Riordan, who absolutely adored LaVerne and made sure she was taken care of, as well as her longtime friends, Bobbie Orr, Ann Spooner and Arella Snapp (who preceded her in death in 2013) and the entire Snapp family. Services are entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home, located at 601 North Alleghaney, Odessa, Texas. Graveside services will follow immediately at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 6801 East Business 20, Odessa, Texas 79762.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 7, 2019