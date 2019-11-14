|
|
MIDLAND - Lee Roy Brown Sr., 74 of Pecos, passed away in Midland on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will take place at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church.
Lee Roy Brown Sr. was born on September 21, 1945 in El Paso, Texas to Earl and Christine Mora Brown.
Lee Roy Brown Sr. is survived by his wife, Mary Brown; son, Lee Roy Brown Jr.; daughter, Yvette Brown-Valdez and husband Tommy; step-son, Andy Lujan Sr.; step-daughter, Patricia Lujan; brother, William "Billy" Brown; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Brown and Christine Mora Brown; and great granddaughter, Jaleigh Addison Wilks.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Interim Home Health and Hospice, Odessa Medical Center, M.D. Anderson, Dr. Khandelwahl, A.C. Shorter, Richard Molina, Greg and Connie Jaquez, and Hope House of Midland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 14, 2019