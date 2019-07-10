Services Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 (432) 332-0991 Resources More Obituaries for Lenora Knox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lenora Jane Knox

1933 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lenora Jane Knox, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 8 following complications from surgery. Jane was born April 24, 1933 in San Angelo, Texas. Through her resilient spirit, Jane overcame adversity and magnified her blessings to leave a legacy of love, service, celebration and accomplishment. She will be missed.



Following a loving, but hardworking childhood in DeKalb, Texas, Jane attended the University of North Texas. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and earned a degree in Home Economics in 1954. Afterwards, Jane began teaching at Odessa High School, where she was hardly older than many of her students. She married her first husband Louis Edward Ray, moved to Farmington, New Mexico, and continued her teaching career. Upon his tragic death in an automobile accident, Jane returned to Odessa with her two-year old son and began teaching at Bowie Junior High School. There she met Mark Knox, the art teacher, whom she married two years later on October 17, 1962. The Ray/Heaton family remained a beloved part of the family throughout Jane's life.



Together, Mark and Jane embarked on a lifetime of adventure. In addition to adding three more children, they formed Mark Knox Flowers, and later Flowerland in Midland, where she continued to play an active role. Jane and Mark successfully campaigned for and won election to the presidency of FTD, an endeavor that resulted in making dear friends all over the country and the world. Jane's sincere interest in others created instant friends with the people she met along the way, and she loved her new and old friends fiercely. She enjoyed traveling with Mark, and together they toured the corners of the globe.



Jane valued the Odessa community, and she dedicated much of her life as a civic servant and leader. Even up unto her death, she was an involved and active participant in several local organizations. During her lifetime, she served as President for the Junior League of Odessa, the Crystal Ball Foundation, and the Midland/Odessa Symphony Board, as well serving as an active board member of Pink the Basin, the Texas Tech Health Science Center Advisory Council, Heritage of Odessa, the Ellen Noel Art Museum Connoisseurs, the Odessa Country Club Women's Association, and the Odessa Study Club, among others. She was a longtime member of 6th and Jackson Church of Christ, and later of Sherwood Church of Christ. She was honored for her work by many organizations, including being awarded the First Lady of Odessa by Beta Sigma Phi, the Entrepreneur of the Year by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Boss of the Year by WPBA, The Don Williams Award from the United Way, and the Silver Rose Award by the West Texas New Mexico Florist Association.



In her spare time, Jane planned and hosted fabulous parties, enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren, told countless stories, and loved a good game of Bridge. We will all miss her hard work, dedication, determination, sense of fun and adventure, and her warm smile.



In addition to her first husband, Jane was preceded in death by her parents Veasy and Anna Buttram, as well as her sisters Kitty Williams, Patsy Buttram, and Jo Lyle Hunter. She is survived by Mark Knox, her adoring husband of 57 years, her son Louis Knox and his wife Susan of Austin, her daughter Lee Anna Good of Odessa, her daughter Kitty Oldham and her husband Steve of Houston, her son Thomas Knox and his wife Christine Wan of Houston, and her brothers Dr. Veasy "Bill" Buttram and Johnny Buttram, both of Houston. Her legacy also includes her seven grandchildren: Briana Knox of Denton, Chris Good of New York City, Mark, David, and Molly Oldham of Houston, and Lindsey and Lauren Knox of Houston, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 5 to 7 pm at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. The funeral will take place in the sanctuary of 6th and Jackson Church of Christ on Friday, July 12 at 10 am. Published in Odessa American on July 10, 2019