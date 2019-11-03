|
|
EDEN, TX - "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."
Leona Taylor Wimberley of Junction went to sleep at the Concho Health and Rehab Center in Eden on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was 90 years old.
She woke up in the presence of Jesus, surrounded by loved ones. It is a blessing to know that she has been reunited with her beloved husband of 62 years, W. L. "Dub" Wimberley; her daughter, Janis McGee; her son-in-law, Joe Halford; her 4 brothers and 3 of her 5 sisters; and many friends and loved ones.
Her family and friends are invited to celebrate her life and legacy on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church of Junction where she was a longtime member. Leona was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church while living in Odessa.
The family suggests that memorial gifts be given to the local food bank or ministerial alliance wherever you live, because she delighted in serving those in need. She also loved flowers and plants, so feel free to send them if you are one of those people who prefer to do that!
Those who will forever miss her joyful presence include her daughter, Cathe Halford of Junction; her son, Kevin Wimberley and his wife Tonia of San Antonio; her granddaughters, Jill Halford Weir (and husband Billy) and Jana McGee, both of Junction, and Alana Wimberley of San Antonio; her grandsons, Jody Halford (and wife Stacy) of Odessa, Joel McGee of New Iberia LA, and Nick Castilleja (and wife Elsa) of Burleson; 19 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren; her sisters Eunice Wittie of Glen Rose and Jeri Noe of El Paso; her sister-in-law Joann Taylor of Odessa; many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly; and many friends.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 3, 2019