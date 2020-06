Or Copy this URL to Share

BROWNOWOD - Leonard & Margaret Hayes, 85,81, of Brownowod, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Brownwood. Celebration of Life will be held at 9:30 a.m. June 19, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, Brownwood. Private Family Burial at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene Arrangements are by BLAYLOCK FUNERAL HOME of Brownwood.



