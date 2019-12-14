|
|
ODESSA - Leonard Newton Ivy
April 10, 1941 - December 8, 2019
Leonard Newton Ivy, Zeke to his fellow Crane Golden Cranes, has scored the game winning touchdown as he entered Heaven's Pearly Gates. Newt's family knows this is the very best touchdown he scored in his 75 years, and the most joyous cheering he ever heard was his Lord calling his name. Newt had been battling Dementia/Alzheimer's for the past several years, and his wife, Bobbie continued to be his loving caregiver even through the final year as they moved into an assisted living facility together. The Friday after Thanksgiving, Newt's health quickly began to fail in the hospital, and his family brought him home to spend his final few days by his side. On Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, Newt left his temporary home heading to his forever home surrounded by his wife, Bobbie and their three daughters, Tama, Jana, and Tonya. We know this was a joyous celebration as he was received into the loving arms of Jesus and met by his dad, Henry Newton Ivy, mom, Juanita Lucille Ivy, oldest brother, Coy Allen "Cotton" Morris, baby sister, Gloria Gale Rowlett, mother-in-law, Freida Young, sister-in-law, Frankie Harvey, niece, Shona Harvey, and several friends who have preceded him to their eternal home.
Newt is survived by his wife Bobbie Ivy of Odessa, his daughter Tama Coskrey and her husband David of Odessa, daughter Jana Ivy and her wife Lindy of Norman, OK, daughter Tonya Jennings and husband Torrey of Andrews, grandchildren Kylee Coskrey of Odessa, Kalli Jennings of Richland Hills, Paige Jennings of Abilene, and Wrigley and Finnley Ivy of Norman, OK all being his pride and joy. He is also survived by sister, Deloris Wilkinson of Shallowater, Jay Ivy and wife Janice of Midland, brother-in-law Johnny Rowlett of Forney, sister-in-law Wanda Morris of Seymour, brother-in-law Wayne Young and his wife Patsy of Odessa, and Brother-in-law, Derrel Harvey and his wife Missie of Crane. Newt also loved his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, and they loved him right back. He was so blessed to be surrounded in life by a huge number of friends, including his life-long best friend, Johnny Griffin of Stillwater, OK.
Newt was born in Haskell, Texas to Henry Newton and Juanita Lucille Ivy on April 10, 1941. He was the second of five children born into the Ivy family. He graduated from Crane High School in 1959. He received his agricultural degree from Sul Ross State University in Alpine and Tarleton State in Stephenville. Later, he pursued his electrical engineering degree at Odessa College.
Newt married his junior high/high school sweetheart, Bobbie Marie (Young) Ivy on February 22, 1963. They began dating when Bobbie was in the 8th grade and Newt was a senior. In May of 1966, their first child Tama was born. Then along came Jana in 1968 and Tonya in 1970. On February 22, 2019 Newt and Bobbie celebrated their 56th year of marriage. His family was truly his world and the reason he did most everything.
Newt lived the real cowboy life, as he grew up working the Cooty Ranch in Haskell, Texas and the McElroy Ranch in Crane. He loved roping cattle on the ranch, and later in life he enjoyed trying to rope his three girls. Eventually his family moved from the country into the city. He began working in the Oil Field at Crane Well Service and then he worked for Atlantic Richfield/Arco for 35 years before he retired in 2000. At Arco, he was the electrical supervisor and later both the electrical and mechanical supervisor. Newt was quiet, honest, fair, and had a work ethic like very few, which made most people highly respect him, his leadership, his advice, and wisdom. Newt enjoyed the city life, but he truly loved the mountains, its waterfalls, lakes, and countryside most of all. Some of Newt's favorite times were spent with his family and friends fishing (especially for bass), swimming, riding horses, roping, camping, and hiking. He also enjoyed drawing/sketching (especially horses), reading, telling stories, making up and whistling silly songs that usually rhymed, joking with and teasing his family and friends, wrestling with his girls, snow skiing, golfing, and coaching his girls, their friends, and grandchildren in softball and golf.
Newt truly loved God and others with his whole heart, and he had a special God given gift of working with, teaching, and just simply interacting with kids and elderly people. He so loved talking to, helping, loving, and playfully teasing those whom he loved or people he encountered each day along his path. This love continued even as his mind battled Dementia/Alzheimer's. Newt loved people, and they loved him.
Newt's faith in Christ was very real and meaningful to him, and he deeply desired to boldly but lovingly show and teach others about the One that changed his life when he was eleven years old. Newt taught the junior high boy's class at Tabernacle Baptist in Crane, and then Newt and his wife, Bobbie continued loving and sharing God's word as they worked with the 5th and 6th grade kids and the Jolly Seniors for 26 years at Temple Baptist in Odessa. Newt helped begin, grow, and faithfully work the church bus ministries at both Tabernacle Baptist and Temple Baptist. Some of his greatest joys in life were picking up his bus kids and ministering to them and their families.
Newt had several nicknames. His mom called him Lynn, short for Leonard. His high-school coach and teammates call him Zeke. His nieces and nephews call him Uncle Froggie, Uncle Fruit, and Uncle Newt. His friends and family call him Newt the Toot, Fig Newton, and Coach. His girls call him daddy. His wife calls him honey, daddy, and baby. His grandkids call him Papa and Pops. But, most importantly, Jesus calls him my child.
We will celebrate the life of Leonard Newton Ivy on Sunday, December 15th at Antioch Christian Church on 4040 Maple Odessa, TX at 2:30 p.m. We hope you can join us, as we remember, honor, and celebrate the life of this most amazing man.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 14, 2019