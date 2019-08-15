Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Caswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Ray Caswell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Ray Caswell Obituary
ODESSA - Leonard Ray "LR" Caswell was born February 11, 1929 in Loraine, Texas to Homer and Lona Caswell. He departed this life on August 14, 2019.

He grew up in the Loraine area where he met his wife Mary Louise "Lou" Eilers. The two were married September 10, 1949 and spent 48 wonderful years together before losing her battle with cancer in 1997. He spent most of his years working for Santa Fe Drilling on the drilling rigs performing various duties. He and his wife eventually retired to Lake Brownwood, where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and he later found joy in "boot scootin'".

He is preceded in death by his parents: Homer and Lona Caswell; wife: Mary Louise "Lou" Caswell; son: Kenneth Ray Caswell; and daughter: Nancy Jean Phillips.

He is survived by three children; daughter: Patricia Louis Wheeler and husband Larry of Odessa; sons: Silas Wayne Caswell and wife Donnora of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Delbert Lynn Caswell of Odessa, TX; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Leonard's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel with Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now