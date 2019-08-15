|
|
ODESSA - Leonard Ray "LR" Caswell was born February 11, 1929 in Loraine, Texas to Homer and Lona Caswell. He departed this life on August 14, 2019.
He grew up in the Loraine area where he met his wife Mary Louise "Lou" Eilers. The two were married September 10, 1949 and spent 48 wonderful years together before losing her battle with cancer in 1997. He spent most of his years working for Santa Fe Drilling on the drilling rigs performing various duties. He and his wife eventually retired to Lake Brownwood, where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and he later found joy in "boot scootin'".
He is preceded in death by his parents: Homer and Lona Caswell; wife: Mary Louise "Lou" Caswell; son: Kenneth Ray Caswell; and daughter: Nancy Jean Phillips.
He is survived by three children; daughter: Patricia Louis Wheeler and husband Larry of Odessa; sons: Silas Wayne Caswell and wife Donnora of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Delbert Lynn Caswell of Odessa, TX; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Leonard's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel with Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 15, 2019