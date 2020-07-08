ODESSA - Leonardo "Leo" Gutierrez, age 28, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Odessa. He was born on Saturday, January 4, 1992 in Odessa, TX to Robert and Belinda Gutierrez.
Leo was a wonderful son, husband, uncle, great father and friend. He had a loving soul and his love for his friends and family will be dearly missed. He was the life of the party and always lit up the room with his presence. Leo loved driving around in his truck and listening to music in his free time. He was a hard working man and enjoyed working alongside his father and nephew as a sandblaster.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Lucero Marquez; beautiful daughters: Jolynn Gutierrez and Jenellie Gutierrez; son: Nathaniel Arreola; Parents: Robert and Belinda Gutierrez; brothers: Jesus "Chuy" Rivera, Robert Gutierrez Jr. and Paul Gutierrez; sister: Annabell Luna and Isabell Gutierrez; as well as 6 nephews; 2 nieces, 4 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his tia: Christina Gutierrez; tio: George Rodriguez and sisters-in-law: Valerie and Margie Guiterrez.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Rivera, Joey Gutierrez, John Paul Gutierrez, Nicholas Griffin, Jose Luna, Joe Anthony Anchondo, Luke Garrison, Dylan Harris, Rigo Rosales, Pilo Regalado, Matthew Rodriguez, Roman Tobar and Thor Navarro.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Acres West 24 Hour Funeral Chapel. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Acres West 24 Hour Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Acres West 24 Hour Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
.