|
|
ODESSA - Lester Whisenant, 79, of Odessa, passed away on October 24, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Lester was born on March 3, 1940 to Winnie and J.L. Whisenant in Amarillo, Texas. Lester grew up in Amarillo and moved to Odessa in 1957 while working in the oilfield, where he met the love of his life, Jeannie Downing of Wickett, Texas. Lester and Jeannie moved to California where he worked at Standard Oilfield Company. Years later, he and Jeannie moved back to Odessa where he started his own companies: Goldsmith Cafe, and later on, Basin Mobile Home Service. Lester loved to entertain with his guitar and enjoyed watching his favorite Texas sports teams. He was known as our "Good Timing Man", and he was a devoted member of the Eisenhower Church of Christ in Odessa. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, J.L. and Winnie of Amarillo, Texas; sisters, Bessie Rhoades and Edith Whitfield; and brother, Ronnie Whisenant. Lester is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie Whisenant; son, Danny Whisenant of Austin; daughter, Darla Vann of Houston; grandchildren, Lyndsey Whisenant and fiance Efren V. Guerrero, Matthew Bish, and Emily Bish; great-grandchildren, Venson Guerrero and Vensel Guerrero; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 2pm, at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Bill and John Ivins will officiate. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 29, 2019