ODESSA, TX - Letha Ruby Hooper, born October 24, 1941 in Lockney, TX to Leila Louise Wylie Jones and Edward Nolen Jones, passed away June 12, 2020. Letha is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband James Wylie Hooper, her brother Edward Thomas Jones, and sister Leila Mae Turner. She is survived by her brother, Noland Dale Jones of Odessa TX, her sisters, Edna Jo Lindsey of Ransom Canyon TX, and Nola Gayle Cosgrove of Glen Heights TX, six nieces, five nephews and several grand and great nieces and nephews.



Letha worked for Ellen Noel Art Museum for over 20 years as Collections Manager/Registrar/Building Manager reporting to the Executive Director and worked closely with the Curator. She was an amazing artist and had a love of watercolor, oil and pencil art. She received several awards for her paintings. She was a recipient of the 29th Annual Heritage of Odessa Foundation's 2012 Community Statesman Awards.



The family will have a private celebration of her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store