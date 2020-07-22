1/1
Liandra Ysabel (Rios) Olivarez
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Liandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Liandra Ysabel Olivarez, age 73, of Odessa, TX passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, November 5, 1946 in Alpine, TX to the late Albert Rios and Hilaria Hinojos and was the oldest of seven children.

Liandra was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, tia, friend and so much more. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and having a cold root beer. Her ability to keep us on our toes, keep us motivated, laughing and feeling loved is something we will always treasure. She had an active role in each one of our lives and will continue to be our sunshine.

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her beloved husband of 54 years: Jose Alonzo Olivarez Jr.; sons: Jose A. "Joey" Olivarez III, Albert L. Olivarez and wife and George A. Olivarez and wife, all of Odessa, TX; precious grandchildren: Allison Mendoza, Jose A. "Sonny" Olivarez IV, Leslie A. Olivarez, Jorge Rivera, Robynne L. Olivarez, Melanie B. Martinez, Edgar R. Rivera, Seth A. Olivarez, Nayeli J. Olivarez, Amerissa A. Olivarez, Albert L. "Betito" Olivarez Jr. and Zariah R. Olivarez and great-grandchildren: Rowdy, Jaelyn, Addisyn, Phoenix, Edgar Jr., Adriel, Isaac, Ryder and Bai'lee, all of Odessa, TX; as well as her siblings and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Daniel "Danny" Rios Sr. and sister: Elizabeth R. Cortez.

Visitation will be held from 9am-10pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and from 9am-noon, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hope Alive Church, officiated by Cliff DeArmond. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hope Alive Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Andrews Yard
July 22, 2020
Prayers to the family,
Aurora Chavez Castillo, Benjamin Chavez and Miguel Chavez A
Miguel Chavez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved