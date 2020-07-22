ODESSA - Liandra Ysabel Olivarez, age 73, of Odessa, TX passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, November 5, 1946 in Alpine, TX to the late Albert Rios and Hilaria Hinojos and was the oldest of seven children.
Liandra was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, tia, friend and so much more. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and having a cold root beer. Her ability to keep us on our toes, keep us motivated, laughing and feeling loved is something we will always treasure. She had an active role in each one of our lives and will continue to be our sunshine.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her beloved husband of 54 years: Jose Alonzo Olivarez Jr.; sons: Jose A. "Joey" Olivarez III, Albert L. Olivarez and wife and George A. Olivarez and wife, all of Odessa, TX; precious grandchildren: Allison Mendoza, Jose A. "Sonny" Olivarez IV, Leslie A. Olivarez, Jorge Rivera, Robynne L. Olivarez, Melanie B. Martinez, Edgar R. Rivera, Seth A. Olivarez, Nayeli J. Olivarez, Amerissa A. Olivarez, Albert L. "Betito" Olivarez Jr. and Zariah R. Olivarez and great-grandchildren: Rowdy, Jaelyn, Addisyn, Phoenix, Edgar Jr., Adriel, Isaac, Ryder and Bai'lee, all of Odessa, TX; as well as her siblings and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Daniel "Danny" Rios Sr. and sister: Elizabeth R. Cortez.
Visitation will be held from 9am-10pm, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and from 9am-noon, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hope Alive Church, officiated by Cliff DeArmond. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
