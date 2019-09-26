|
ODESSA - Lidia Tovar Vejil, 92, of Crane, TX passed away on September 23, 2019 in Odessa, TX.
Rosary will be at 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial for Lidia will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with Reverend Mark Woodruff officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Lidia was born in Buena Vista, TX, to Agapito & Paz Tovar on March 8, 1927. She married Eusebio Vejil on January 4, 1948, in Imperial, TX. She was a homemaker and raised five children. She loved gardening and crocheting. She was very loyal to her family.
Lidia is preceded in death by her husband, Eusebio; daughter Maria; granddaughter, Anna Maria Rivera Bruce; parents, Agapito and Paz Tovar; brothers, Felipe, Luis, Simon, Reymundo, and Fabian Tovar; sisters, Adela Jacquez, Paula Kiser, and Elpedia Avila.
Lidia is survived by her sons; Emilio Vejil and his wife Maria Magdalena of Corvallis, OR, Eusebio Vejil, Jr. and his wife Cati Vejil of San Antonio, TX, Adan Vejil and his wife Anna of Odessa, TX; daughters, Narcie Herrera and her husband Miguel of Payette, ID, and Eva Garcia and her husband Marc of Odessa, TX; brother, Marcos Tovar of Odessa, TX, and sister, Isabel Gonzalez of Ft. Stockton; 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Isaac Vejil, Martin Vejil, Marco Garcia, Benjamin Rivera, Lesley Hernandez, and Crystal Garcia.
Special thanks to Home Care Assistance of West Texas, Mom's caregiver, Adrianna, and Dr. V. Agusala.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 26, 2019