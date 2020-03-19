|
|
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Our beloved mother entered the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Linda was born on August 9, 1942 in Colorado City, Texas to Jodie Albert Horne and Eudora Allene Brown Horne.
Linda married George Thomas "Tommy" Lott in 1958 at Bethel Baptist Church in Roswell, New Mexico and graduated from Roswell High School in 1961. Linda and Tommy moved to Odessa, Texas in 1968. Linda worked and retired from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services after 22 years of service. During these years of service, Linda worked as a Secretary IV, Office Manager and Contract Manager Clerk. Linda also worked for the Central Boys Club as a secretary for several years. For 20 years Linda and Tommy worked for the Odessa YMCA church league volleyball and softball programs.
Linda was a G.A. teacher at Bethel Baptist in Roswell, New Mexico from 1960 to 1968. She taught Sunday School classes for all ages during her lifetime. The last Sunday School class she taught was the Women's Class at Vine Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas. Mom loved this special group of women. She loved singing praises to God and was a member of the Salvation Singers, as long as her health allowed.
Linda was a member of Vine Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas.
Mom was very blessed to have made so many friends over the years. Included are those she met at work, church, band boosters and through the YMCA.
Linda moved to the Parkwood Retirement Community in Bedford, Texas to be closer to family in July 2014. She made many more memories and special friendships during her stay.
In September 2019, Linda moved in with her daughters which gave her the opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Linda was proceeded in death by her mother, Eudora Allene Brown Horne, her father, Jodie Albert Horne, her father-in-law
and mother-in-law, James Leonard Lott and Bonnie Griffin Lott, her brother-in-law, Rex Lott, and her beloved husband of 38 years, Tommy Lott.
Linda is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherri Lott Ham and J.D. Ham of North Richland Hills,Texas, Liana Lott Smith of North Richland Hills, Texas and Neil Smith of Dallas, Texas, grand children, Debbie and Heath Redfern of Tyler, Texas, Kendall and Grant Castles of Las Colinas, Texas and Jonna Ham and Brandon Gutierrez of Palestine, Texas, and great granddaughters Brooklyn Redfern and Marguerite "Maggie" Redfern, half-sisters Ann Clark and Gaye Horne, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sally Lott, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Donella and Gene Perry, sister-in-law Carol Lott and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles that she dearly loved.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Odessa, Texas at 1:00 p.m.
Linda always had a special place in her heart for individuals with special needs. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for House of the Sycamore Tree, P.O. Box 2089, Odessa, Texas, 79761 or http://www.houseofthesycamoretree.org
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 19, 2020