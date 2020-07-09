ODESSA - Linda Parisher, 61, of Odessa, Texas passed away on July 6, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Visitation will be at Northside Baptist Church on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 6, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Clydel Chapman officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Stag Creek Cemetery in Comanche, Texas. Linda was born in Odessa, Texas on January 26, 1959 to Eddie Baker and Jackie Jamison Baker. She went to school at Odessa High School in Odessa. Linda married Kenneth C. Parisher on February 4, 1988 in Odessa, Texas. She attended Odessa College. Linda worked as a medical courier at Quest Diagnostic for 15 years. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth C. Parisher and her father, Eddie W. Baker. Linda is survived by her daughter, Teresa Couch and husband, Bryan; daughter, Stacy Brown and husband, Sam; son, Kenneth Bryan Parisher and wife, Andrea; sister, Carol Henderson and husband, Steve; mother, Jackie Baker; Hanna and Hayle Burton, Madeline and Kamie Couch, Kensiegh and Brynlee Parisher; nieces, Cassi and Tori Henderson; nephew, Jake Henderson and fiance, Kendra; and all her many cousins and friends. Memorials may be given to Pink in the Basin, Door of Hope Mission or Northside Baptist Church. The family of Linda Parisher wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Medical Center Hospital ICU staff, all her Quest friends, and her church family at Northside Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send the family condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.