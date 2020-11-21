1/1
Linda Arlene Rainwater
1943 - 2020
ODESSA - Linda Arlene Rainwater, age 76, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Ford, Kansas on Friday, December 10, 1943 to the late Boas and Lulu (Andrews) Ricker. Linda was a fighter. She was a polio survivor and had always risen above her struggles with her health. Her husband, Mark, was the love of her life. They were always happy together and their time together was meant to be. They were soul mates and said that they saved each other. Together they were truly happy and carefree.

The family sends out special thanks to the loving staff at Parks Assisted Living for taking such special care of Linda in these later years. Very special thanks to Carlos Hinojos, who went out of his way to pamper Linda making her feel beautiful and extraordinary.

Linda leaves behind to cherish her love and memory her daughters: Miriam Emerick and husband Randy and Michelle Windham and her husband Danny; sister: Virginia Rodriguez and husband Francis; grandchildren: Amanda Vree and husband Aaron and Mitchell Windham; great-grandson: Noah Vree; and numerous extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Boas and Lulu Ricker; her beloved husband: Mark Rainwater; and three siblings: Floyd, Elenora, and Dale.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts in Linda's honor to the West Texas Gifts of Hope, PO Box 891, Odessa, TX 79760. (www.wtgiftsofhope.org)



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
