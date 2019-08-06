|
KERMIT, TEXAS - Linda Elizabeth Knight, age 78, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Linda was born on February 27, 1941 to M.W. and Myrtlee (Plumlee) Brock in Henderson, TX.
Linda was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a teacher and coach for over 40 years. She really enjoyed coaching, especially golf and volleyball. She also taught swimming lessons for many years. Linda was a role model for many kids and loved working with people. She was an outspoken person who loved to laugh and have a good time. Linda was a very family oriented person and her family history was very important to her. She will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her daughters: Lori Marshall and husband Odie, Lee Beth "Sissy" Knight, and Morgan Wesley and husband Rodney, all of Kermit, TX; grandchildren: Ravyn Barr and husband Ryan, Bree Galindo and husband Javi, Kenny Green and Kaylin Green; and great-grandchild: Paisley Gallardo.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents: M.W. and Myrtlee Brock; and brother: Jimmy Brock.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Kermit, TX officiated by Lee Lentz. Honorary Pallbearers will include: Harvey Hale, Jr., Odie Marshall, Ryan Barr, Rodney Wesley, Kenny Green, Javi Gallardo, Tarzan Villegas, and Jerry Knight.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the .
