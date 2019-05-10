ODESSA - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa, with Pastors Landon Coleman, Paul Mints and Sam Douglas officiating. Burial will precede the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Sunset Funeral Home.



Linda Kay Hipp Adams, 70, of Odessa, Texas went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born October 29, 1948 in Colorado City, Texas. She grew up in Santa Anna, Texas and Kermit, Texas, and she graduated from Odessa High School in 1967. Linda resided in Odessa for 53 years.



Linda met, and, just 18 days later, married the love of her life, Ron "Ronnie" Adams. Linda and Ron made their home in Odessa, where they raised their two daughters. They were long-time members of Immanuel Baptist Church.



She enjoyed baking for her family, gardening, playing games, and spending time at the lake house in Brownwood. More than anything, she loved and supported her children and grandchildren in their interests and hobbies. "Mimi" never missed important milestones, life events, or activities!



Linda loved the Lord, and relationships with people were her passion. Anyone that knew her described her as kind, sweet, and selfless beyond measure. Her positive attitude and ability to always see the good in every situation and person is an everlasting legacy for her kids and grandkids.



Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron Adams, and her two daughters, Staci Howell and husband Brad of Odessa, and Lori Wilkerson and husband Brian of Rockwall, TX. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren Allison Howell, Ethan Howell, Lindy Anne Wilkerson, and Jolie Wilkerson; special sister-in-law Dorothy Warren; nieces Dayna Carpenter, Tami Hargrove (Rick), De-An (Dale) Turner, Pat Robertson (Leon), and numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Wynell "Nell" and James Hipp; and her beloved in-laws, Obie and Bob Covington, and Paul Adams.



Linda lived a life serving others. In that same spirit, and in effort to help those that are victims of trafficking, memorials may be made to Reflection Ministries of Texas, P.O. Box 52371, Midland, TX 79710 or www.reflectionministriestx.org. Published in Odessa American on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary