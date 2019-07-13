ODESSA - Linda Kay (Kelley) Fuqua, 75, of Odessa, Texas, passed away into the waiting arms of the Lord on Tuesday July 9, 2019. She was surrounded by her beloved family and friends.



Linda was born to Martha Louise and Ira Otis Kelley in Odessa, Texas on November 27, 1943. She was raised in the Church of Christ and was a devout Christian. She attended Rusk Elementary, Crockett Junior High and graduated from Odessa High School in 1962. She met the love of her life Joey Dan Fuqua in 1961. They married on October 4, 1963 and began their 55-year life journey together. Linda was a wonderful homemaker and doting mother of three children, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She had a contagious smile and warm welcoming hug for all. Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family and she loved being a Nana. She was a fabulous baker and cook and her home was always open to her children, grandchildren and all of their friends. It was the place to hang out and of course enjoy some tasty homemade food. She always had and extra plate and seat available at her table. She will be deeply missed.



Linda is survived by her husband Joey Dan Fuqua, sons Danny Jace Fuqua and wife Irene of Wink, Texas, Stacey Brant Fuqua of Odessa, Texas, daughter Jolie Renee Jenkins and husband Allen Jenkins of Brownwood, Texas, brother Leonard Dale Kelley and wife Charlotte of Wilcox, Arizona, brother-in-law Tommy Thompson of Gatesville, Texas, nephews Stephen Brett Thompson and wife Becky and sons Tanner and Trenton of San Antonia, Texas, Tim Thompson of Marble Falls, Texas, Mathew Cole Kelley and wife Lori and son Jaxson and daughter Julia of Houston, Texas, and Kurt Randal Kelley of Artesia, New Mexico. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Colton, Jayden, Conlee, Cailen, Shelby, Marissa, and Alexis and two great-grandchildren Airamay, and Raiden. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Martha Louise Kelley and Ira Otis Kelley and sister Lorretta Carolyn Thompson.



Her visitation will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Hubbard-Kelly funeral home and her interment will be in Monahans, Texas at the Monahans Memorial Cemetery on Monday July 15, 2019 at 10 A.M.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you kindly make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation Dept. 41831 P.O Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or . Published in Odessa American on July 13, 2019