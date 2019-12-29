|
|
ODESSA - Linda Kay McKibben (Schwartz) was born on August 17, 1951 to Charles and Lanell Schwartz in Lamesa, Tx. She had one Sister Debbie and one brother, Tim that were both born after her. She passed from this life unexpectedly on December 23, 2019 at her home in Odessa.
Linda was passionate about many things antiques, junk, old rock and roll music, an avid decorator and helping those less fortunate than her. She loved spending time with friends and family especially doting on her grandchildren and her great granddaughter. She loved the Lord and would pray for anyone at the drop of a hat. Linda was a loving, compassionate woman that touched everyone she came in contact with.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Debbie and bother in law Van Merrill. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Shannon and husband Danny Johnson of Houston, Tx., son J.B. McKibben and wife Heather of Odessa, Tx., daughter Amanda and husband Jeff of Odessa Tx., grandsons Justin, Jeffrey, Nolan, Benjamin, Brendyn and Ruger; granddaughters Kaleigh and her husband Brandon, and Teagan and great granddaughter Brynnleigh.
Visitation is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
A celebration of Linda's life will be Monday December 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Odessa at 1:00 PM. Corey Speers is officiating.
A graveside service will follow at 4:00 PM at Lamesa Memorial Park in Lamesa Texas. Justin Johnson is officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 29, 2019