SEALY, TEXAS - Linda LaMoria Young, at age 78, was a beloved Mother, Wife, Daughter, Sister and a treasured friend of so many, was called to her eternal resting place with Our Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She entered this world on April 17, 1941 in Pauls Valley, OK. She was born to Jim C. Beller and Pauline Kenard.



Linda is survived by her husband Joseph H. Young, of 26 years, 4 children, Vicki Beets, Terry Mohler, Cozette Everett and Babette LaMoria Smith, her 2 son-in-laws, Derrick J. Smith and Chad Everett as well as her sister, Patricia (Pat) Ann Faulkner Pendergist. She is also survived by 6 stepchildren and their spouses, 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Linda is preceded in death by her Late husband, Alsid (Bud) Francis LaMoria of 20 Years, her youngest sister, Paula Jean Beller, and her Father and Mother.



Linda and her late husband had many small businesses including BG's Catfish Plus in South Odessa, TX, and later went on to a career as an Apartment Manager for Seville Apartments for many years and was twice President of the Odessa Apartment Association. She received numerous awards for her dedication and achievements for her hard work while employed with Seville Apartments and for her Service on the OAA Board. Linda went on to retire from Apartment Manager to become a loving housewife. She and her husband Joe later moved to Sealy, Tx. in 2014, where she resided until the Good Lord Called her Home.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



A Graveside Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. We will be celebrating Linda's life in her Favorite color of Yellow. Published in Odessa American on May 8, 2019