1/1
Linda Maria (Rodriguez) Cisneros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Linda Cisneros, age 71, of Odessa, Texas, received a call from Our Lord God on November 23, 2020. It was an offer she could not refuse, because the reward is Heaven, and the bonus is being reunited with her husband, Joe Cisneros. Linda was born September 22, 1949 in Castroville, TX to Enrique and Maria Rodrigues, she was the oldest of seven children. While attending Andrews High School, she met the love of her life and married July 9, 1967. They decided to move to Monahans, TX and lived there for 30 years, and then she lived out her remaining life in Odessa, Texas. Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Rodriguez; and sister, Delia Landeros. She is survived by her children, Michelle Cisneros and Michael Cisneros, also with his wife, Lisa Cisneros; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Eric Cisneros; her father, Enrique Rodriguez; brothers, Frank Rodriguez and Steve Rodriguez; sisters, Beatrice and her husband Joe Alvarado, Shirley and her husband Carlos Aguilar, Alice and her husband Joe Falcon; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and many great friends. Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020. This vigil will be recorded and found at www.sunsetodessa.com/obituary/Linda-Cisneros, after the service has ended. The Mass of Resurrection and the celebration of the Eucharist will take place at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Due to the Coronavirus, this will be a private service. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved