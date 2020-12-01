ODESSA - Linda Cisneros, age 71, of Odessa, Texas, received a call from Our Lord God on November 23, 2020. It was an offer she could not refuse, because the reward is Heaven, and the bonus is being reunited with her husband, Joe Cisneros. Linda was born September 22, 1949 in Castroville, TX to Enrique and Maria Rodrigues, she was the oldest of seven children. While attending Andrews High School, she met the love of her life and married July 9, 1967. They decided to move to Monahans, TX and lived there for 30 years, and then she lived out her remaining life in Odessa, Texas. Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Rodriguez; and sister, Delia Landeros. She is survived by her children, Michelle Cisneros and Michael Cisneros, also with his wife, Lisa Cisneros; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Eric Cisneros; her father, Enrique Rodriguez; brothers, Frank Rodriguez and Steve Rodriguez; sisters, Beatrice and her husband Joe Alvarado, Shirley and her husband Carlos Aguilar, Alice and her husband Joe Falcon; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and many great friends. Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020. This vigil will be recorded and found at www.sunsetodessa.com/obituary/Linda-Cisneros,
after the service has ended. The Mass of Resurrection and the celebration of the Eucharist will take place at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Due to the Coronavirus, this will be a private service. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.