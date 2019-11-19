|
|
ODESSA - Linda Sarah Mattox Hamilton Packer, 77, of Odessa, TX passed away, on November 15, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Linda was born in Kossuth, Mississippi to Flora Goforth Mattox and Ellis V. Mattox. She was a graduate of Pecos High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Hamilton Trucking and Swift Chemicals, both businesses owned by her first husband, Edward Hamilton. Linda was a gracious hostess in a spotlessly clean house where no guest ever left hungry. She was a lovely woman who took pride in her appearance, never leaving home without her face on and her hair done. Linda is preceded in death by her husband David Packer, her parents Flora and Ellis Mattox, and her sister, Brenda Clunn. Linda is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Kaye Hamilton and Terri Gaye Hamilton, her sisters Doris Carter Willis, and Delila Mattox McPherson and her husband, Ray and numerous nieces and a nephew. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 19, 2019