|
|
EARLY - Linda Sue McInroe Taylor, 78 of Huckabay, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Early, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 5th at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Exray Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday at Stephenville Funeral Home.
Linda was born on December 17, 1941 in Stephenville to the late Mainard 'Jack' and Grace Lucille Alexander McInroe. She married James Little in 1958. Linda was a business owner, and was a life long resident of Erath County.
Survivors include her daughters, Victoria Kay Shockley of Deleon, Patricia Ann and husband Mike Fitzgerald of Odessa, Mary Katherine and husband Mark Lucky of Ranger, and Youlonda Darlene and husband Jimmy Lee of Odessa; grandchildren, Lisa Jackson, Wendy Flynn, Jennifer Heath, Rocky Wells, Mandy Harrington, Lance Wells, Mark Lucky, Allen Lucky, Kassi Lucky, Amber Zulaga, Bryson Vossler, and Braden Lee; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and a sister, Edia Lou Gardner.
Besides her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by husbands, Randy Walker and Winston B. Taylor; son, James Wesley Little, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Melba McInroe; and a sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Son Fulfer.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 6, 2020