Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
120 West South Loop
Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 965-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue (McInroe) Taylor


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue (McInroe) Taylor Obituary
EARLY - Linda Sue McInroe Taylor, 78 of Huckabay, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Early, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 5th at Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Exray Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

Linda was born on December 17, 1941 in Stephenville to the late Mainard 'Jack' and Grace Lucille Alexander McInroe. She married James Little in 1958. Linda was a business owner, and was a life long resident of Erath County.

Survivors include her daughters, Victoria Kay Shockley of Deleon, Patricia Ann and husband Mike Fitzgerald of Odessa, Mary Katherine and husband Mark Lucky of Ranger, and Youlonda Darlene and husband Jimmy Lee of Odessa; grandchildren, Lisa Jackson, Wendy Flynn, Jennifer Heath, Rocky Wells, Mandy Harrington, Lance Wells, Mark Lucky, Allen Lucky, Kassi Lucky, Amber Zulaga, Bryson Vossler, and Braden Lee; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and a sister, Edia Lou Gardner.

Besides her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by husbands, Randy Walker and Winston B. Taylor; son, James Wesley Little, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Melba McInroe; and a sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Son Fulfer.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -