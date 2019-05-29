ODESSA, TEXAS - Lindle Wayne Dempsey, 68, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Andrews West Cemetery under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home in Andrews, Texas. Please visit www.mcnettffuneralhome.com for obituary information and service details. Lindle was born on April 13, 1951 in Littlefield, Texas to Thomas Lindle and Velma Janet Brooks Dempsey. Lindle was a jeweler for many years at Tommy's Jewelry Store in Odessa. He was an avid golfer and excellent pool player. Lindle never met a stranger. He was a multitalented Artist in many fields from sculpture to jewelry. He fashioned 100's of custom wedding ring sets. He was a 1969 graduate of Odessa Permian High School and was a major contributor to the 1967 and 1968 Permian football teams. Lindle was a Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and ROJ. Lindle was currently employed a Lowes in San Angelo, Texas. He had friends from all walks of life and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by one son, Buck Dempsey and wife Mandy of San Angelo Texas, one sister, Janice Boggs and husband Dan of West Jefferson, North Carolina, two grandchildren, Hunter and Brayden Dempsey. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Odessa Shriners, 300 North Tom Green, Odessa, TX 79761 Published in Odessa American on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary