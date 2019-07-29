Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindy Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindy Lou Goff


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindy Lou Goff Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Lindy Lou Goff, age 65, of Odessa, passed from this life Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Midland, TX. She was born Wednesday, August 26, 1953 in Albuquerque, NM to Fred and Anna (Skinner) Saavedra.

Lindy loved horseback riding and the mountains in North Carolina. She enjoyed dancing, fishing, cooking and spending time with her family. Lindy was a hairdresser for many years.

Those left to cherish her love and memory are her son: Eric Tanner Davis; brothers: Freddie and Britton Leon Saavedra; sisters: DeeAnn Saavedra and Lynette Williams; grandchildren: Deeanna Proffitt, Amanda Billings; and great-grandchild: Kovin.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Anna Saavedra; and one daughter: Debbie Renee Davis.

Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now