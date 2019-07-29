|
|
ODESSA, TX - Lindy Lou Goff, age 65, of Odessa, passed from this life Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Midland, TX. She was born Wednesday, August 26, 1953 in Albuquerque, NM to Fred and Anna (Skinner) Saavedra.
Lindy loved horseback riding and the mountains in North Carolina. She enjoyed dancing, fishing, cooking and spending time with her family. Lindy was a hairdresser for many years.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her son: Eric Tanner Davis; brothers: Freddie and Britton Leon Saavedra; sisters: DeeAnn Saavedra and Lynette Williams; grandchildren: Deeanna Proffitt, Amanda Billings; and great-grandchild: Kovin.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Anna Saavedra; and one daughter: Debbie Renee Davis.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 29, 2019