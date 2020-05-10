EL PASO - Beloved son, brother, uncle, cherished cousin, and one-of-a kind friend Lineaus Hooper Lorette passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by his "traveling team" of beloved dogs after a short battle with cancer. Family and friends of Lineaus have heavy hearts and are thankful he shared his life with each and every one of us.
He had many talents and passions. He read the classics, promoted social justice, played the tuba, collected art and mid- 20th century lamps, made medicine balls, was a lifelong cpa - but most of all he loved his dogs. As an accomplished historian with a strong political ideology, his storytelling was mesmerizing. His blend of a "Rant" and a "Mantra" formed his "Rantra's" which can be viewed at rantras.com. He said "they are a stream of consciousness and only allowed to be a single page, without edits, written in less than hour."
Lineaus was born in Donaldsonville, Louisiana on July 19, 1945 to Willard Lineaus Lorette and Richey Hooper Lorette. He was preceded in death by his parents. Lineaus is survived by his sister, Glee Lorette Greenwood and husband Bob of Montana; his niece Laura Powers (Sam), his nephew Jack Carley (Katie) and great nieces and great nephews along with beloved cousins, Patricia Fullingim Burkhardt (Harold), Jonathan Handy (Leah), Glee Handy, Jeremiah and Jessica Wilson.
Lineaus' ashes along with the ashes of his many beloved dogs will be interned in the Rio Grande River. A Quaker style memorial will be held at a future date.
In honor and memory of Lin and the countless number of dogs he saved with the help of George at the Marfa Animal Shelter, please consider promoting his legacy by donating to the shelter.
By check made to George Gonzales.
Mail to: George Gonzales
c/o Marfa Animal Shelter
PO Box 787
Marfa, TX 79843
Published in Odessa American on May 10, 2020.