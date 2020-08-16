ODESSA - Lisa Anne Galvan-Franco, 54, passed away August 12th, 2020, at her Odessa residence.



Lisa was born February 25th, 1966, in Oak Park, Illinois to Mary Louise Morales.



Lisa graduated from Crane High School in 1985. She attended Midland College and studied Journalism. She earned her Bachelors degree from the University of Texas- Permian Basin.



She touched the lives and hearts of numerous students at OHS, Permian, and most recently at Blackshear Elementary.



Lisa enjoyed cheering(screaming) for her brothers during their playing days and continued to enjoy supporting her student/athletes. She was an avid football fan and was always ready to enjoy those legendary "Friday Night Lights". Lisa loved to travel. She was able to travel to Europe twice and visit close to half of the states in the country. One of the highlights of her life was performing for Pope John Paul II as a member of the choir at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, TX. Lisa participated and organized epic weekend long card games and countless family gatherings.



August 13,2020 would have marked her wedding anniversary to Richard Franco.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Franco of Odessa TX; step daughter Brianna Franco of Helotes, TX; mother, Mary Louise Morales of Crane, TX; twin sister, Gloria Galvan of Odessa, TX; brothers, Roy Morales of Crane,TX and Faustino (J.R.) Torrez and family Missi, Miranda, Britt of Odessa, TX; Aunts, Pauline Morro of Hobbs, NM and Patsy Sedillo of Roswell, NM; special cousin, Silvia Pember of Hobbs, NM and numerous cousins(literally over one hundred). Her two fur babies; Bella Luna and Max will miss their momma.



Lisa is preceded in death by her step father, Jose L. Morales.



Viewing will be from 11 am - 8 pm August 16th, 2020 and from 10 am - 6 pm August 17th, 2020 at Shaffer-Nichols in Crane, TX. A rosary will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Crane, TX at 7:00 pm on August 17th, 2020. Funeral mass will be held on August 18th, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 10 am with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Edward Franco, Melroy Garza, Luis Galvan, Jimmy Galvan, Brandon Franco, Adrian Franco, Joaquin Banda.



Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home.



