GRAHAM - L.J. "Sonny" Holder was reunited with the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Juanell, when he entered heaven on October 14, 2020 at 5:48pm. He was a hardworking man of faith, honesty & humor & is leaving behind a legacy of thousands of freshly baked yeast rolls that he would bake each year for friends, family & the community.



He was born on March 29, 1928 in Archer City, Texas. He was the fifth of ten children & the first boy in the Holder family. He moved to Odessa in 1946 & met his beautiful bride, Juanell, whom he married on June 25, 1948. They had three sons, Ronald, Royce & Rodney & he founded Sonny Holder and Sons, Inc. in Odessa in 1976 with two of his sons. Sonny & Juanell built their "dream" home at the Double LJ Ranch in Young County in the early 90's & they moved shortly thereafter from Odessa to live there permanently. It became the place of many family reunions & get togethers as he enjoyed being the "host" of the party & any excuse to dance. He also never met a peach seed that he could not whittle into a monkey & was known to give these to strangers to make them smile.



He was a dedicated Scoutmaster, Explorer Leader & Order of the Arrow Leader & was recognized by President Lyndon B. Johnson for his excellence & dedication with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a devoted Christian and served many years devoting his time to his church, Eliasville Baptist Church. He was a member of Young County Masonic Lodge #485 and Scottish Rite.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanell; his parents Lonnie J. and Loie B. Holder; his sisters Betty Jo Holder, Doris Marie Holder, Janell Holder Owen, Mary Holder Hodge, LaRae Holder Linville and Patsy Lou Holder; brother Don Paul Holder; and two granddaughters, Brandi Holder & Jaymi Lynn Montgomery.



He will be loved & missed dearly by his surviving family, sons Ronald Holder, Royce Holder (Odessa) and Rodney Holder (Houston); his brothers Jerry Holder & Jimmy Holder (Weatherford); grandson Benjamin Holder (San Antonio); granddaughters Heather Yvonne Crauford (Beaumont) and Tifni (Joe) Holder Garcia (Houston); 6 great grandchildren and multiple nieces & nephews.



Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, from 10am to 11am at McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home in Graham, Tx. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11am at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 19 at 1 P.M. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Rev. Wayne Peters for his devotion and friendship over the years to Sonny and the entire Holder family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Eliasville Baptist Church, HC 75 Box 823, Eliasville, Texas. 76481.



