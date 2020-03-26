|
MIDLAND - Lloyd Eric Leshnower, of Odessa, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Midland, Texas. A private burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Lloyd was born in Indianapois, Indiana to Alan and Susan Leshnower on Nov. 14, 1970. He graduated from Permian High School. He graduated from UTPB with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. He worked in the Information Technology Department at Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Hospital for fourteen years. He earned a Microsoft Certification. He is survived by his parents Dr. Alan C. Leshnower and Susan Leshnower, his sister Jennifer Leshnower Doran and brother-in-law Pascal Doran, his nieces Eve Lillian Doran, Isabel Olivia Doran, Ruth Madelaine Doran, his brother Dr. Bradley G. Leshnower, his sister-in-law Dr. Emily Williams and his two nephews, Max Arthur Leshnower and Jacob Milner Leshnower. Memorials may be given to the University of Texas Permian Basin Advancement Fund at: Advancement Office, ? UT Permian Basin, 4901 E. University, Odessa, Texas 79762. The family wishes to extend our thanks to the nurses and staff at Parks Senior Living and to Kevin Mannix and his staff at Mannix Physical Therapy. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 26, 2020