MAUMELLE - Lois Beeson of Maumelle passed away May 4, 2020. She was born February 14, 1929 in Coy, Arkansas to the late John and Violet Murchison Ramsey. She was the only girl with four brothers, John, Bob, Bill, and Earl. She worked for Argenta Drugs in the '50's where she met Edgar Beeson. They had three children, Larry, Robin, and Lynn. She was a founding member who helped establish Faith Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as secretary for many years. She retired from Ellis Melton Casket Company.
While Lois supported her husband in the Shrine, she was a member of the Eastern Star, Mother Advisor to the Rainbow Girls and the president of the Salvation Army. She volunteered at the Arkansas Art Center and worked in the Vineyard. One thing she loved, and we were proud of her for was she modeled for different clubs and charities up until her 70's. In 2006, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and was moved into the Elmcroft Assisted Living in Maumelle. She and Eddie lived there until he passed away in 2007. She continued to reside at Elmcroft until her passing.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edgar Beeson; a son, Larry Beeson and her four brothers. Survivors include two daughters: Robin Henry and husband, Larry of Odessa, Texas and Lynn Banaszak of North Little Rock; three grandchildren, Dr. Robert Wadley and wife Sandra of Maumelle, AR, Emily Banaszak and Eric Banaszak both of North Little Rock; one great-grandchild, Rylee Cherry-Banaszak.
The family sincerely appreciates the care, support, and love they received from the staff at Elmcroft of Maumelle and UAMS Geriatric Clinic.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Arkansas. act.alz.org
Burial will be at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com
While Lois supported her husband in the Shrine, she was a member of the Eastern Star, Mother Advisor to the Rainbow Girls and the president of the Salvation Army. She volunteered at the Arkansas Art Center and worked in the Vineyard. One thing she loved, and we were proud of her for was she modeled for different clubs and charities up until her 70's. In 2006, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and was moved into the Elmcroft Assisted Living in Maumelle. She and Eddie lived there until he passed away in 2007. She continued to reside at Elmcroft until her passing.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edgar Beeson; a son, Larry Beeson and her four brothers. Survivors include two daughters: Robin Henry and husband, Larry of Odessa, Texas and Lynn Banaszak of North Little Rock; three grandchildren, Dr. Robert Wadley and wife Sandra of Maumelle, AR, Emily Banaszak and Eric Banaszak both of North Little Rock; one great-grandchild, Rylee Cherry-Banaszak.
The family sincerely appreciates the care, support, and love they received from the staff at Elmcroft of Maumelle and UAMS Geriatric Clinic.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Arkansas. act.alz.org
Burial will be at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 10, 2020.