TEXARKANA - Lois Ferguson Wright, age 83, of Redwater, TX, passed away in Texarkana on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Huntington, TX on November 11, 1935 to the late George C. Ferguson and Polly (Curry) Sherman. She had been a member of the Permian Basin community for over thirty years.
Lois was self employed in sales and bookkeeping for thirty years. She married Alton E. Wright in Midland, TX on December 5, 1998. They enjoyed almost 15 years together before separated by his death on August 29, 2013.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are Lois's daughter: Darla J. Shults and her children: Robby Shults and wife Sasha, Kelby Shults, and Amy Shults; great-grandchildren from Darla's side: Rylina Vargas, Anna and Abby Shults, Lainey De, Efriam, Abel and Jaxton Mata; Lois's son: David L. Wiest and wife Dana and their son: Aaron Wiest and his wife Lindsey; brother: George E. Ferguson; sister: Sylvie M. Conner.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Alton E. Wright; her brother: Owen Ferguson; and her sister: Annie B. Doucette.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Pastor Mike Bartlett will officiate. Interment will follow at Rankin Cemetery in Rankin, TX where she and Alton will be laid to rest together.
Interment will follow at Rankin Cemetery in Rankin, TX where she and Alton will be laid to rest together.
