08/21/1936 - Lois Stephens,83, passed away October 22, 2019 in Roswell, New Mexico. She was born on August 21, 1936 to M.B. Graham and Eunice Wills Graham in Jones County, Texas. Lois married the love of her life James Leo Stephens on September 10, 1955. Lois and her family moved to Royalty, Texas at the age of one years old in a tent, then shortly after moved to Grandfalls, Texas where she attended school. She graduated from Grandfalls-Royalty High School in 1954. Lois then went on to Sul Ross State and received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. She taught school for 30 years in Seminole, Texas, Artesia, New Mexico, and Monahans, Texas where she retired from in 1991. Lois and her husband moved to Odessa, Texas in 1998 and then to Roswell, New Mexico in 2019. She enjoyed cooking, crochet, and was a wonderful quilt maker. Lois was part of many organizations as well as the Texas Retired Teachers Association. She was longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Monahans, Texas from 1970 to 1998. She was a Sunday school teacher, played the organ in Seminole, Texas and Artesia, New Mexico. Lois also organized and taught two women's classes. She is preceded in death by her parents; M.B. Graham and Eunice Wills Graham. Lois is survived by her loving husband; James Leo Stephens, sons; Dale Stephens and wife Christine of Orlando, Florida, Don Stephens and wife Laurie of The Woodlands, Texas, sisters; Katherine Ortega and husband Diego of Colorado, Jane Genereaux and husband Larry of Gardendale, Texas, Lenora Browning and husband Hank of Leander, Texas, grandchildren; Clair Sain and husband Tyler of Houston, Texas, Meredith Singh and husband Sukhi of Tomball, Texas, Travis Stephens of Orlando, Florida great grandchildren; Avi Singh, and Jasmin Kaur of Tomball, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Evans officiating, burial will follow at Monahans Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Samaritan's Purse. Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 26, 2019