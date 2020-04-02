|
|
ODESSA - On Sunday, March 29th, our precious Aunt Lola danced through the gates of heaven, into the arms of Jesus and her loved ones that awaited her. Lola was a one-of -a-kind soul, always ready and willing to help those in need. She cared for her sisters and parents throughout her life, and at the end of their lives, she was the constant presence for them.
Her story was unique, and yet the same as many of her generation. She weathered the Great Depression, World War II, and all the struggles those times held, and came through with the resilient spirit that stayed with her throughout her life.
Born September 30, 1924, Lola's family lived in Garland, Texas, and later moved to Odessa. One memory Lola had was of sneaking out of the tent in which her parents and seven siblings lived. That spirit of mischievousness never left her, even long after she left childhood. As a young woman, Lola bought a pair of red shoes to wear on a date and found them missing when she got ready to meet her beau. She went into town to find her sister, Edna, and took the red shoes off of her, leaving Edna shoeless. Decades later, the two sisters laughed about this memory, as they recalled the love and fun they shared throughout their lives.
Lola and Doyle Renfro were married in August of 1948, and loved together until he passed in October of 1988. Theirs was a love that those who knew them envied; Lola lived to take care of Doyle, and he adored her. They loved and danced throughout their 40 years of marriage and were an example of love and sacrifice for all they knew.
Lola married Clifford Logsdon in June of 1998, and she loved and cared for him until he passed in December 2008. They met at senior citizen dances that were held all over the Permian Basin. Lola volunteered at the Odessa Senior Center helping out the 'old folks,' even though she was older, and yet more spry, than most of those she helped.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Myrtis Younger Williams, siblings, Helen Jackson, Laverne Lanham, Edna Woodard, Jack Williams, Mabelle Palmer, L E (Cotton) Williams, Marsha Williams, husbands Doyle Renfro and Clifford Logsdon. She leaves her nephew, Jeff Williams and wife Andrea, great-nephew Zachary William, and pup Precious, with whom she lived for the last eight years of her life. She blessed their lives in innumerable ways and left an indelible impression on their lives. Lola also leaves a wealth of nieces, nephews and their families.
Visitation will be at Frank Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 4-8 PM. Due to the Coronavirus, visitors will not be allowed outside of these times, and numbers will be limited to 9 in the building at-a-time if you wish to wait outside please wait in your vehicles. Also, the graveside service will be private, due to the limitations for gatherings. Thank you for understanding.
The family requests at this time in lieu of flowers please donate to Heart to Heart Hospice of Odessa, Texas at www.htohhfoundation.org.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 2, 2020