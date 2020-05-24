AUSTIN, TX - On Monday, May 18, 2020 Lonnie Earl Lisenbee Jr. passed away at the age of 55 in Austin, Texas due to complications following cardiac arrest.
Lonnie didn't like to brag, but he was born the 8th child to Lonnie Earl Lisenbee, Sr. and Mary Lea Coats Lisenbee in Odessa, Texas, on August 8, 1964, Somehow he managed to survive growing up as the baby with seven older sisters. He graduated from Odessa High School, Class of 1983, where he enjoyed being in the Odessa High School Band for 3 years and played both Coronet and French Horn in the Marching Band. Lonnie self-taught himself to play numerous instruments, including flute, banjo and piano. He was born in a very musical family, so it came naturally, but he was by far the most musically talented. He had a fun, quirky sense of humor and never met a stranger. After a brief stint working with his dad on the oil rig, he left West Texas eventually ending up in Austin working banquets at the Austin Marriott. This eventually led to him transferring to Salt Lake City and San Francisco, making many dear friends along the way.
In 1995 he found Tod Francis living just two doors down from his apartment, and two months later they started what would grow from a friendship into a 25-year relationship. They finally each put a ring on it and married in 2016.
A man of many hobbies, Lonnie's pursuits over the years included figure skating, scootering on his Piaggio BV 350 with his motorcycle club and participating in numerous club trips around Texas, tennis, and stargazing. During Covid-19 quarantine he started teaching himself watercolor painting. He and Tod enjoyed traveling and when they visited the Netherlands they enjoyed it so much, they returned a second time.
Lonnie was passionate about work, where he always gave 100%, and brought joy to every job he had. In 2006 he began work for The University of Texas at Austin in business and faculty affairs where he was promoted numerous times due to his intelligence, incredible work ethic, and his amazing ability to learn and adapt to new positions and assignments.
Lonnie cared deeply for his large family. He is preceded in death by both his parents, His feline babies Stylee, Frith, Pringles and Penny, his oldest sister, Mary Edith Brown (1) and her husband James Brown, his brother-in-law Buster Sanders, and his sister Iva Joyce Halfacre (6) and her husband Danny.
He is survived by his husband, Tod Francis and feline baby, Sherman, the following sisters and family members; Lois Brown Patton and husband David, Pattie Brown Drake and husband Alan, Linda Sanders (2), David Sanders and wife Virginia, Karen Sanders Dunn and husband Brad, Deenna Lisenbee Parrack (3), Johnny Glisson, Pamela Glisson Adams, and Shellie Glisson Cecchine and husband Chris, Pat Phillips (4) and husband Earnest, Carol Phillips Combs and husband Everett, Teri Phillips Wagnon and husband Ray, Kathy Marie Lisenbee (5), Shane Halfacre, Dean Halfacre and wife Jennifer, Danna Halfacre McDavid and husband Marcus, Lu An Lisenbee Holdridge (7), Joshua Holdridge and Jaren Holdridge. He also leaves behind 13 Great Nephews, 10 Great Nieces, 7 great-great nephews, and 4 great-great nieces. His family and friends will carry forward sharing wonderful stories and memories of our baby brother, husband, Uncle, best friend and great co-worker.
When large group gatherings are safe, and allowed, we will schedule a Life Celebration for Lonnie's family and friends. For now, those who would like to can make a gift in his memory to feedingamerica.org.
Published in Odessa American on May 24, 2020.