ODESSA - Lonnie Lalane Reese, 64, of Odessa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday May 2, 2020, at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Delhi, Louisiana Reverend Bill Tatum is officiating. Arrangements are by ACRES WEST FUNERAL CHAPEL of Odessa.



