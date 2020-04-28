|
ODESSA - Lora Faye Bivin, age 75, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Monday, April 16, 1945 in Jacksonville, TX to Edna Lorene (Cooper) Rhynes.
Lora married her sweetheart, Robert "Skip" Bivin on August 17, 1963 in Abilene, TX. They have enjoyed many adventures with family and friends and gone on many camping trips in their RV during the 56 years of their marriage.
Lora and Skip moved to Odessa in 1977 where she worked many years in the floral business before retiring from Arlene's Flowers in 2008.
She is preceded in death by her mom: Edna Rhynes; dad: Jimmy Rhynes; sister: Edna Willoughby (Don); nephew: Jeff Willoughby (Donna); and aunt: Lucille Honzell (Raymond).
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her loving husband: Robert Bivin; son: Scott Bivin and wife Kim Bivin; granddaughter: Ashley Bivin Gilbreath and husband Corky; grandson: Austin Bivin; great-grandson: Skyler Gilbreath; cousins: Frances Carter (Chuck), Brenda Ingram, Kathy Sandell (Ricky); and nephew: Jack Willoughby (Stacey).
To her best friend, Jeanette Keeton, a special thanks for always being with her to laugh, cry, and listen, and for being with Lora's family during this difficult time.
Thank you to all the ladies with Home Texas and her nurses Lisa, Tyler, and Debbie for all your care for Lora.
Visitation will begin Monday at noon. Family will be present to greet visitors Tuesday from 6 - 8 pm. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Home Hospice of West Texas c/o Robin Floyd.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 28, 2020